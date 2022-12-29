Williamsport, Pa. — Raymond J. Hartman, 81, of Williamsport passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital. Surviving is his loving wife of 56 years, Elizabeth (Farley) Hartman.

Born Dec. 19, 1941 in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Raymond E. and Margaret C. (Schweikart) Hartman.

Ray served his country proudly in the United States Navy. He was employed by the Philadelphia Police Department for 26 years and retired as a Lieutenant. Ray then continued his career for 15 years as a Parole Board agent, relocating to Williamsport before his official retirement in 2005.

Ray was a member of Buchanan Baptist Church and Masonic Lodge #106. He enjoyed photography and flying and obtained his private pilot’s license. Ray was a good-hearted family man, who followed the rules and enjoyed being “Pop” to his grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three children, Raymond J. Hartman, II of Linden, Frank W. Hartman (Dannielle) of Grand Rapids, Michigan and Tracy Lynne Powell of Mifflinburg; eight grandchildren, Michael, Meaghan, Raymond, William, Frank Jr., Charles, Ryan and Eric; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Edward and a son-in-law Enoch Powell.

Services will be held privately at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ray’s name to Shriners Hospitals for Children PO Box 947765 Atlanta, GA 30394.

