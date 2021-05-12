Watsontown -- Raymond Forbes, 76, of Watsontown passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville where he was a medical patient.

Born October 10, 1944 in Bronx, N.Y., he was the son of the late John and Mary (Ray) Forbes. On December 24, 1998 he married the former Linda K. Bachman and they have celebrated 22 years of marriage.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Vietnam War.

He was employed at Kramm's Nursing Homes in Watsontown and in Milton, and enjoyed woodworking in his free time.

Surviving are his wife, Linda Forbes; a step-son, Miles Staggert III and his wife Tina of Allenwood; a step-daughter, Brandie Bieber and her husband Jason of Linntown; two step-grandchildren: Alexis Staggert and Miles Staggert, IV; and two sisters: Grace Kapytko and her husband Richard of Stafford Springs, Connecticut, and Betty Dorn of Ruskin, Florida.

He was preceded in death by a son, John Woods and a daughter, Lisa Woods.

In keeping with his wishes, no services will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. To send a condolence or share a memory with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.