Lock Haven — Raymond Eugene Kuntz, 94, of Lock Haven passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022 at UPMC Haven Place.

Born August 28, 1928 in Lock Haven, he was a son of the late Raymond Edward and Marion I. Shaffer Kuntz.

Ray was a graduate of Lock Haven High School and then served in the United States Army.

He was employed by Piper Aircraft for many years, retiring when Piper closed.

Ray was a member of Holy Spirit Parish, attending St. Agnes Catholic Church.

Surviving is his brother, Jack (Helen) Kuntz of Lock Haven; his sisters, Mary Pat Kuntz and Rita (Richard) Clark, both of Lock Haven; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: Paul, Edward, William, Charles and Richard Kuntz and sisters: Beryl Ingui, Josephine Dozier and Barbara Barzona.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 26, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 3 E. Walnut St., Lock Haven with Rev. Father Joseph Orr officiating. Private burial will take place at St. Agnes Cemetery, Lock Haven.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Spirit Parish through the funeral home.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Moriarty Funeral Home & Crematory, 112 E. Church St., Lock Haven.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.moriartyfuneral.com

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.