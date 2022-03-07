Jersey Shore -- Raymond E. “Rocky” Hostrander, 78, of Jersey Shore, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022 at his home surrounded by family.

On October 2, 1965, he married the late Marilyn K. (Stradley) and they shared 41 years as husband and wife until her death on August 23, 2007.

Raymond was born on November 4, 1943 in Jersey Shore and was the son of the late Louis R. “Bob” and Edith M. (Barton) Hostrander. He had graduated from Jersey Shore High School in 1961. He served his country by serving with the U.S. Army and later in the Army National Guard. He had worked for Alcan Cable for 40 years and served with the National Guard for 37 years. Raymond was a member of the St. James Lutheran Church, American Legion, VFW, Elks and the Moose. He enjoyed hunting, golfing, riding his motorcycle and in his earlier years, bowling.

Raymond is survived by one son; Douglas E. Hostrander (Amy) of S. Williamsport, one daughter; Annette C. Watkins (Joe) of Rauchtown, eight grandchildren; Joshua, Jeremiah, Carrie, Renee, Alyssa, Bailey, Samuel and Jacob, two step-grandchildren; Joey and Alexis and four great-grandchildren; Noah, Liam, Jaxon and Avira. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers; Randolph L. and Robert L. Hostrander.

There will be a public viewing 7 – 9 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022 and again 10 – 11 a.m. Friday, March 11, 2022 at the Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore where the funeral will be held at 11 a.m. The Reverend Dr. Ronald E. Shellhammer will officiate the service. Burial with follow in Whispering Pines Cemetery with military honors.

Send condolences at www.rearickcarpenter.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Hostrander as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



