Linden — Raymond E. “Ray” Younkin, 89, of Linden went to rest waiting on his Savior’s second coming on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Susque-View Home.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Shirley M. (Marshall) Younkin on April 12, 2018.

Born February 22, 1933 in Linden, he was a son of the late Walter W. and Esther A. (Confair) Younkin.

A man of many talents, Ray was a caretaker of Sand Run Hunting Club, manager of Harvest Moon Dairy Bar and Restaurant, was an owner/operator and truck driver, and retired from Milton Transportation in 1996. He was an original member of Woodward Twp. Volunteer Fire Company.

He was constantly tinkering and fixing things, could be found fishing on his Pontoon boat, camping at the riverlot, or out and about riding his motorcycle.

Surviving are three children, Stanley E. Younkin (Barbara) of Williamsport, Kenneth E. Younkin (Karen) of Cogan Station, and Carl L. Younkin (Diane Manning) of Jersey Shore; four grandchildren, Richard (Terry), Amy, Michelle, and Michael; two great-grandchildren, Britney and Branden; a sister-in-law, Kate Younkin; and his beloved cat, Putzy.

In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by his siblings, Clyde Younkin (Molly), Eleanor Hatalski (Alex), Violet Watson (Howard), Lester Younkin, Dora May Younkin, Ned Younkin, and Earl Younkin.

A funeral service to honor Raymond’s life will be held privately with burial in Green Lawn Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made in Raymond’s name to Lycoming County S.P.C.A., 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

