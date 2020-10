Linden -- Raymond Douglas Poage, Jr., 41, of Linden died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born June 23, 1979 in Williamsport, he was a son of Raymond Douglas, Sr. and Jeanne Marie (Gross) Poage.

Doug attended Liberty High School and enjoyed history and collecting antiques.

Surviving in addition to his father of Steam Valley is a brother, Mark A. Poage.

Services will be private at convenience of family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.