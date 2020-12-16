Jersey Shore -- Raymond Confair, 92, of Jersey Shore was welcomed home by Jesus Christ on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Valley View Nursing Home due to complications with COVID-19.

Born February 12, 1928 at White Deer, he was a son of the late Clinton and Edna (Sterner) Confair. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife of 59 years, the former Gladys Halstead Confair and two brothers, Charles and Howard Confair.

Raymond honorably served his country in the United States Army during World War II and retired from AVCO Lycoming, Williamsport. He was incredibly faithful to the Lord and loved winning souls for Christ. He was constantly praying for his family and friends. If you ever had the pleasure of meeting Raymond, you probably heard him ask “do you attend church?” or say “I’ll be praying for you!”

Raymond will be deeply missed by his wife, Irene Rieck Confair after 13 years of marriage; his sisters, Myrtle Nyman of Williamsport, Isabelle Rauch of Jersey Shore; his brother, Harold (Betty) Confair of Williamsport; his children Marilyn (Terry) Garner and Ronald (Carolyn) Confair, Jersey Shore, Donna (Lee) Henderson, Lynnwood, Washington, and Jolene (Mickel) Amend, Marysville Washington; 11 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and 7 great-greatgrandchildren. Also surviving are stepchildren, Carolyn (Robert) Weisdack of Jefferson, Ohio, Marion (Walter) Nyman of Williamsport, Judy Dickson of Sunbury, David (Linda) Rieck Jersey Shore; 9 step grandchildren; 25 step great-grandchildren; and 5 step great-great-grandchildren.

Family services will be private. The public may livestream the service at 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 16 on the Welker Funeral Home Facebook page - @welkerfuneralhome. Services will also be viewable on the funeral home website later in the day (www.WelkerFuneralHome.com). His former Pastor Kenneth Lynn of the Lighthouse Wesleyan Church will officiate. He will be laid to rest in the Jersey Shore Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B Welker Funeral Home, 125 N Main Street, Jersey Shore.