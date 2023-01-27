Jersey Shore, Pa. — Ray William Cunningham, age 80, of Campbellsville, son of the late Clayton Sylvester Cunningham and Alice Miller Cunningham, was born June 19, 1942 in Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania. He passed away and met his Heavenly Father at 6:48 p.m., Monday, January 23, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky.

He professed faith in Christ and was a member of Bethel First Presbyterian Church and men’s group. Ray served his country honorably in the United States Army, Army Reserves, and National Guard of Pennsylvania. He was a 50 year member of the L A Fayette Masonic Lodge #199 of Pennsylvania and the Scottish Rite Jaffa Shriners. Ray was a retired Quality Control Engineer of Ingersoll Rand Company.

Ray was a fun loving, joyful, adventurous man who could be found spending time with his wife and high school sweetheart of 56 years, cracking jokes with his medical teams, and socializing throughout the neighborhood. He made friends wherever he went and was always being told he had such a kind face.

Before moving to Campbellsville over 50 years ago, Ray was an avid snow skier, hunter, and fly fisherman. He had also successfully completed his first flight solo and was working on his pilot license.

In his earlier years in Campbellsville, Ray could be found on the golf course, supporting his two daughters at their swimming, basketball, and dance events, as well as making sure the family spent lots of time making memories on their boat at Green River Lake. He loved watching and supporting his three granddaughters as they grew up and celebrating all their sporting events, performances, and graduations. Ray had an unwavering devotion to his family of “all girls” in every aspect of life. He was a big fan of The University of Louisville, attending swim meets and football games. Most recently you could find him watching every U of L Lady Cards basketball game. He simply loved The Cards. L1C4 and forever and always, Go Cards! He loved a good beach trip to Florida or the Outer Banks and enjoyed lounging by the pool. He was an animal lover and would be found holding the smaller four-legged fur babies while the larger ones would lay at his feet. Ray had a work hard, play hard mentality and most recently had shared he wanted all of us to enjoy each other and have more fun. His blue eyes, warm smile, and sense of humor will be greatly missed.

Ray is survived by his wife, Raymonda Leisenring Cunningham of Campbellsville, and two daughters: Nicole “Nikki” Cunningham Everman and husband, Kelly R. Everman of Brentwood, Tennessee and Cynthia “Cindy” Rae Cunningham of Richmond, Virginia; three granddaughters: Carson Nicole Everman, Kynley Laura Everman, and Kelsey Rae Everman; one brother, Lawrence Cunningham and wife Rita of Woolrich, Pennsylvania; four nephews and one niece: Scott Cunningham and wife Bonnie, Lynn Cunningham and wife, Becky, Barry Cunningham, and Reed Cunningham; one niece, Holly Cunningham-Pote and husband Don Pote, all of Pennsylvania; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held Friday, January 27, 2023 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville, Kentucky by the Reverend Jim Murphy.

Burial services will be held in Woolrich Cemetery; Woolrich, Pennsylvania on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 1 p.m. All family and friends are welcomed.

Local arrangements are being handled by Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny Street, Jersey Shore, PA 17740.

Send condolences at www.rearickcarpenter.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ray Cunningham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.