Williamsport, Pa. — Ray R. Satorius, 97, of Williamsport passed away on February 5, 2023 at Valley View Nursing Home.

He was born in Sandusky, Ohio, on November 19, 1925 to the late Anthony and Carrie (Laux) Sutorius.

Ray was a 1944 graduate of Sandusky High School and a veteran, having served during World War II and the Korean Conflict.

After marrying Susanna on July 15, 1949, he went to the American Television School in Chicago while working at Mandel Brothers, a prominent department store. After serving in Japan in the Air Force, he later worked for Picker X-ray out of Charlotte, N.C. and as a FAA/electronic radar technician out of Greensboro, N.C. He then transferred to the Williamsport Regional Airport where he retired after 35 years of service in 1985.

He always had an interest in gardening, coin collecting, home movies, and woodworking, particularly with clocks.

Ray is survived by his daughter, Debbie, and two sons, Duane (Colleen) and Dale (grandchildren Mike and Julie). He was preceded in death by his oldest son, Ray Douglas, and his beloved wife of 71 years, Susanna, of Williamsport as well as his two brothers Donald (Geraldine) and Wayne (Lou), and sister, Viola (Phillip) Shockney of Sandusky, Ohio.

Ray will be buried at Twin Hills Cemetery alongside his wife and son. He will surely be missed!

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crouse Funeral Home.

