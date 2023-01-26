Williamsport, Pa. — Ray L. “Pete” Walters, 90, of Williamsport passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at the Williamsport Home. Surviving is his loving wife of 64 years, Janet R. (Dunkleberger) Walters.

Born December 25, 1932 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Ray F. and Madeline (Barger) Walters.

Pete proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He worked at Alcan in shipping management for 29 years until retirement.

Ray boxed for the Navy in San Diego, California, winning the Golden Gloves 1952 and in 1953 as the Pacific Fleet Champion. Known in the area as a talented boxing trainer, he spent time training local kids in boxing and had teams that fought for the YMCA.

Pete was a senior member of White Hall hunting club. He was a gifted artist, enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was a part time comedian “Craze.” Above all else, Ray treasured his family. He was extremely proud of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to his wife Janet are four children, Derk L. Walters (Cynthia) of Macungie, Pamela R. Winder of Linden, Wade Walters (Patrice) of Williamsport, and Chad W. Walters (Carol) of Watsontown; 11 grandchildren, Brittney M. Glass (Josh), Braedon L. Walters, Wyatt C. Winder (Amber), Kelsey R. Winder, Cody W. Walters, Sara M. Nosel (Luke), Blake R. Walters (Alaina), Colton C. Walters, Cain H. Walters, and Carly M. Walters; six great-grandchildren, Rowyn, Magnolia, Lola Rae, Ray, Quinn, and Mason; siblings, Jan, Dolly, Charlene, George, and Cindy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Kade P. Walters and two sisters, Beverly and Larain.

A funeral service to honor Ray’s life will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 28 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery with military honors accorded by the Korean War Veterans of Lycoming County. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at Sanders.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ray’s name may be made to Korean War Veterans of Lycoming County, P.O. Box 3232, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Ray’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

