Lewisburg -- Ray F. Confer, 94, of Lewisburg, formerly of Muncy, died Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Lewisburg.

Born April 22, 1927 in Muncy, he was a son of the late Raymond and Florence (Hartman) Confer. He and his wife, Janet (Dugan) Confer, celebrated 75 years of loving and devoted union in marriage on May 11, 2021.

Ray was a graduate of Muncy High School. After serving in World War II in the U.S. Army Signal Corp, he worked at Sprout Waldron (Andritz) 42 years, retiring in 1987.

He was a 30-year member of the Muncy Lions Club and helped many folks with their taxes through the AARP tax aide program. Ray gave over 33 gallons of blood to the American Red Cross Bloodmobile, and he and Janet volunteered for Meals on Wheels for many years.

Ray was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed softball, bowling, reading, golf and woodworking.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son, Leslie Confer and his wife, Patricia, of Maple Glen; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Confer, of Woodstock, Maryland; daughter, Eva Breneisen of Williamsport; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael Confer and brother, Larry Confer.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Muncy Cemetery.

If friends so desire memorial contributions in Ray’s name may be made to the Muncy Lion’s Club, 209 Quarry Rd., Muncy, PA 17756.

