Muncy, Pa. — Ray E. McCarty, 77, of Muncy died on Monday, December 5, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born February 9, 1945 in Muncy, he was a son of the late Stephen G. and Mary E. (Aunkst) McCarty. Ray was married to the former Jane “Joog” Ulirch, who preceded him in death June 4, 2018.

Ray served honorably in the United States Army during Vietnam. He worked as a mechanic at the Milton Truck stop for 16 years.

In his spare time, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle. Ray was known to be a handyman, always tinkering and fixing things.

He is survived by two daughters, Stephanie Bardo and Mary (Phil) Sanner; three brothers, Wilbur (Kay) McCarty, Kenneth (Donna) McCarty and Max (Donna Remley) McCarty; two sisters, Joyce (John) Sivak and Janet (Les Hauck) McCarty and five grandchildren, Sarah, Steven, Dakota, Haley, and Ashlynn.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Donald and Roy McCarty.

Private burial will be held in Muncy Cemetery.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ray McCarty as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.