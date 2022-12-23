obit candle new size 5.jpg

Watsontown, Pa. — Ray A. King, Jr., 45, of Watsontown passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

Born October 19, 1977 in Lewisburg, he was the son of Ray A., Sr. and Deborah P. (Hollenbach) King, of Montgomery.

Ray was a 1997 graduate of Montgomery High School. He worked at NGC Industries in New Columbia for over 10 years.

He was a member of the family camp in Pulaski, New York. Ray enjoyed hunting, salmon fishing, and spending time at camp.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his two brothers: Kevin King, of Watsontown, and William King, of Milton; two sisters: Kristy King Twigg, of Elimsport, and Stacy King, of Montgomery; numerous niece and nephews; and his grandmother, Ruth Hollenbach, of Lewisburg.

There will be a Life Celebration held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville.

To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ray King, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!