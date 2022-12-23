Watsontown, Pa. — Ray A. King, Jr., 45, of Watsontown passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

Born October 19, 1977 in Lewisburg, he was the son of Ray A., Sr. and Deborah P. (Hollenbach) King, of Montgomery.

Ray was a 1997 graduate of Montgomery High School. He worked at NGC Industries in New Columbia for over 10 years.

He was a member of the family camp in Pulaski, New York. Ray enjoyed hunting, salmon fishing, and spending time at camp.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his two brothers: Kevin King, of Watsontown, and William King, of Milton; two sisters: Kristy King Twigg, of Elimsport, and Stacy King, of Montgomery; numerous niece and nephews; and his grandmother, Ruth Hollenbach, of Lewisburg.

There will be a Life Celebration held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville.

To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ray King, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.