Jersey Shore -- Randy S. Fullmer, 64, of Jersey Shore died Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital.

Born Sept. 21, 1957 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Russell H. and Mary E. (Geiger) Fullmer.

Randy was a 1975 graduate of Williamsport Area High School. He served in the Navy and Army at the end of the Vietnam era. Randy was formerly employed at Savoy as a machine operator.

Surviving are a brother Gary W. Fullmer (Lisa) and a sister Connie L. Pfleegor.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no services.

