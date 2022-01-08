Williamsport -- Randy P. Steele, 67, of Williamsport passed away Wednesday January 5, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born April 29, 1954 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Ralph I. and Betty R. (Fry) Steele.

Randy was a 1972 graduate of Williamsport Area High School. In Randy’s earlier years, he was an avid water skier and was well known for his “wall of spray” on the Susquehanna. He loved boating and his Baja! Randy played Little League Baseball and WAHS Football. While raising his sons he served a few years as President of Brandon Little League. He was also the manager for Canada Dry Little League Team that won the 1992 championship.

Randy and his father had the opportunity to work together where they owned and operated Ralphs Meats for many years. Randy’s work career also included: NFIB, FedEx Home Delivery, Independent Contractor for Thomas bakery and sales positions with Bath Fitter and the McClure Company.

He is survived by his wife of almost 30 years, Cindy A. Steele; his sons, Jason Steele of Syracuse, NY and Ryan Steele of Cape Coral, Florida; sisters, Gail Marshall (Butch) of Henrico, Virginia and Leslie Ellwood of Greensburg, Pennsylvania; a grandson, Riley Washington of Syracuse, New York and several nieces and nephews. Randy was a dedicated father to Jason and Ryan as well as a father figure to many.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Mark L. Steele.

Randy had a very large circle of close friends. He had a special gift and could easily engage others in conversation. Randy’s dream was to spend more time enjoying the serenity and beauty of the Finger Lakes. Our wish to all is to live your dreams. As Randy would say, “PROCEED.”

In keeping with Randy's wishes there will be no services at this time.

Arrangements are entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave. Williamsport.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Randy Steele as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



