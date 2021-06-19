Williamsport -- Randy L. Segraves, 49, passed away at The Gatehouse on Thursday, June 17, 2021, while surrounded by his family.

Randy was born In Williamsport, on October 9, 1971, a son of Robert Sr. and Kathleen (Priester) Segraves.

Randy graduated from Bishop Neuman High School in 1989 and went on to work as a commercial flooring sub-contractor. He enjoyed jet skiing, boating, hunting, and spending time at the family river lot.

Surviving him are his wife of 26 years, Michele (Barger) Segraves; their two children, Kelsey Segraves and Brett Segraves both of Williamsport; his brothers; Robert Jr., Rodney and Wade Segraves, sisters, Debra Berry, Kimberly Forrest, and Mary Jennings.

In addition to his parents, his brother Brian Segraves preceded him in death.

The family will receive family and friends on Monday, June 21, 2021 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 East Third St., Williamsport. At 5 p.m. there will be a time to share stories.

To sign a register book or share a memory please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

