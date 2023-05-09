Williamsport, Pa. — Randy D. Sheasley, 66, a faithful Christian and beloved friend, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at the University of Penn Medical Center in Philadelphia. His passing came after a long and valiant fight to recover from his double-lung transplant surgery on December 9, 2022.

Born May 15, 1956 in Lock Haven, he was a son of the late Clair “Bob” and Cecelia (Richner) Sheasley.

He was a 1974 graduate of Lock Haven Senior High School where he was proud to have taken vocational classes in electrical to further his career. Randy worked at Hammermill paper as a maintenance electrician for 11 years. In 1990, he started his career with Bethlehem Wire Rope and worked as an maintenance electrician there for 31 years until retiring in 2021.

Randy was previously married to Susan (Rhinehart) Sheasley on July 1, 1977 and shared 8 blissful years until her passing on July 5, 1985.

On June 12, 1987, he married Lee Ellen (Putman) Sheasley and together they shared 35 years of love, adventure, faith, and happiness.

He and Lee Ellen became partners at Faith Wesleyan Church in 2004. Randy was a man fully available to serve God. In addition to serving as a faithful partner, Randy served several terms on the church board, often taught discipleship classes on the Bible, served with Lee Ellen as the leaders of a house fellowship, and for many years helped to lead a small group. He was also very active in Bible Study Fellowship, both as a participant and as a teacher to youth. Randy loved the Bible and he did his best to help others find God's grace in its pages.

He enjoyed contemporary Christian music and loved old movies from the early 1940s and 1950s. Randy was a kind and gentle man who will be truly missed.

Surviving in addition to his wife is a brother, James Sheasley; a nephew, Michael Sheasley and his wife Tina and their four children, Bentley, Asher, Anna, and Ivy; a niece, Dr. Jessica Sheasley; a brother-in-law, John Putman; a sister-in-law, Gina Wilder (Mark); and a large church family.

Randy proudly greeted his sister in law, Sharon Sheasley, at heaven's gates for her arrival on May 4, 2023.

A celebration of life service to honor Randy will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 5 at Faith Wesleyan Church, Williamsport. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service at church.

Memorial donations may be made in Randy’s name to Faith Wesleyan Church, 1033 Tucker Street, Williamsport, PA 17701 and Gift of Life Howie's House, 401 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA 19123.

Online condolences may be made on Randy’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

