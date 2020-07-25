Williamsport -- Ralph W. Williams, 79, of Williamsport passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the home of his daughter in Montoursville, while surrounded by his loving family.

Ralph was born in Williamsport on December 19, 1940, a son of Charles S. and Gladys (Overdorf) Williams.

He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and the St. Boniface Activities Association. He had coached LL Stearns & Sons in Brandon Little League for years, he enjoyed bowling, and when he was younger had played softball.

Ralph had been employed at Bethlehem Steel and later as a salesman at Beiter’s Appliance.

He and his wife, the former Georgene Enigk, were married on January 20, 1962 at St. Boniface Church. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters and their families, Lorraine (Kenneth) Flood of Montoursville and Debra (Fred) Wheeler of Duboistown; grandchildren, Gregory (Kim)) Flood, Eric Flood, Michelle Wheeler and Kaitlyn (Ryan) Karney; great grandchildren, Liam Harris and Greyson J. Flood.

In addition to his parents, a brother, Burns S. Williams, preceded him in death.

The family will receive friends at St. Boniface Church on Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 326 Washington Blvd., Williamsport, 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Burial at St. Boniface Church Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services have been entrusted with handling arrangements

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions may be made to, St. Boniface Catholic Church, 326 Washington Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701 or Susquehanna Health Foundation for the benefit of Susquehanna Hospice, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701

Proper social distancing and adherence to state and CDC guideline will be required, a mask is required in church and will be provided if needed.