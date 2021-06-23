Williamsport -- Ralph W. Strieby, 66, of Williamsport died tragically in a motorcycle accident Sunday, June 20, 2021 with his beloved wife, Susan E. (Fowler) Strieby. The couple celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary on June 19.

Born February 19, 1955 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Roy W. and Cynthia (Crossley) Strieby.

Ralph graduated from Williamsport High School, earned an associate’s degree from Pennsylvania College of Technology, and recently retired from White Deer Run as a transportation director.

He was a proud member of the AA/NA Alternative MC where he served as National Vice President. A smart and crafty man, he was talented in woodworking and could create anything.

Ralph loved dogs, enjoyed gardening, traveling, riding motorcycles and spending time with his family.

Surviving are five daughters, Nicole Ford of Mt. Joy, Melissa Strieby of Williamsport, Jocelyn Hively of Montoursville, Frankie Reese of Williamsport, and Emily Reese (Ryan) of Hughesville; 10 grandchildren plus one on the way; a great-granddaughter; three siblings, Anita Strieby of Williamsport, Cyndy Glosenger of Red Lion, and Robert Strieby of Lewisburg; and several nieces, nephews extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a grandson, Brison and two sisters, Mildred “Mitzi” Strieby and Lisa Weaver.

A combined memorial service to honor Ralph and Susan will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy. A time of visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 25 at Sanders.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Ralph’s name to West Branch Drug and Alcohol Abuse Commission c/o Shea Madden, 213 W 4th St, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Ralph’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.



