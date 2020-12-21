Williamsport -- Ralph "Rocky" Caringi, Sr., 91, of Williamsport passed away at UPMC Susquehanna on Friday, December 18, 2020.

He was born in Williamsport on August 21, 1929, one of 13 children of Antonio and Nicolina (Orlando) Caringi. Immigrants from Italy who made Williamsport their home, Antonio and Nicolina were parents of Connie, Victoria, Louis, Ralph "Rocky," Kay, Lucy, Mary, Jennie, Angie, Rudy, Shirley, Pat and Rose.

Rocky was a member of the former Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church, now St. Joseph the Worker Parish. He was a Korean War veteran who proudly served is the U.S. Army from October of 1949 until October of 1951. Rocky was always known to be very well dressed, having cultivated his fashion early by selling suits at the old Robert Hall Village store. Over the years he was a real estate investor and could be considered an original "picker" driving all over central Pennsylvania buying and selling antique furniture and jewelry, now made famous by the television show, "Pickers," on the History channel. He owned and operated an antique store for over 10 years and for many years he worked as a bartender at the former Tag's Restaurant.

In recent years Rocky epitomized the "executive" workout at the YMCA, swimming 10 laps in the pool per day and enjoying people's company. The family would like to thank the many friends who gave him a ride from the 'Y' to Panera for lunch; where he quickly became the "mayor" of Panera. The people at Panera were always very kind to Rocky and the family would like to thank them for their kindness and patience. Rocky was one of the last surviving members of the undefeated 1945 Williamsport Area High School football team, the last WAHS football team to go undefeated. Rocky was a member of the Sons of Italy and a long-standing member of the YMCA, going as a kid since 1939.

On October 17, 1959, he married the former H. Jeanne Szybist; they celebrated 47 years of marriage before she passed away on June 15, 2007.

Surviving are his children and their families: Anthony and his wife Renee Caringi of Glenside, Ralph G. and his wife Julie Caringi, and Nicholas and his wife Kristin Caringi, all of Williamsport; grandchildren, Liza, Olivia, Maya, Kaitlin, Kyle, Anthony, Alex and Madeline Caringi.

In addition to his parents and wife, a son, Patrick J. Caringi, and his 12 siblings all preceded him in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. on Monday, December 28 at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 West Fourth Street with the Rev. Brian Van Fossen officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the YMCA of Williamsport.

