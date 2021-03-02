Muncy -- Ralph R. DeWald, Jr., 91, of Muncy passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at his home.

Ralph was born April 11, 1929 in Madison Twp., and was the son of the late Ralph R. and the late Grace E. (Poust) DeWald, Sr.

Ralph was a farmer his entire life, who started working on the family farm at the young age of 13. Ralph enjoyed hunting and being in the outdoors. He took pride in everything that he did. He was especially proud of his home and farm. Ralph attended the Radiant Light Assembly of God Church.

He is survived by one sister: Sharon L. Vetter of Hughesville.

Family and friends are invited to attend Ralph’s 2:30 p.m. graveside service on Thursday, March 4 at Muncy Cemetery, 204 East Penn St., Muncy, with Rev. Richard C. Jones, Sr. officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.