Turbotville — Ralph McLean Daniels, 42, of Turbotville passed away Friday, July 15, 2022 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born November 20, 1979 in Dover, Delaware, he was the son of Doris (Owens) Lawton of Turbotville and the late Jimmy S. Daniels. On August 10, 2002, he married the former Jessica L. Printzenhoff and they have celebrated 19 years of marriage.

He was a 1999 graduate of Warrior Run High School and attended ICT welding school. He had been employed as a welder at ACF Industries in Milton and earlier at Great Dane in Ottawa.

He enjoyed hunting, taking his children fishing, and cooking for the family.

Surviving besides his mother and step-father, Doris and Thomas Lawton of Turbotville and his wife, Jessica Daniels, and three daughters: Frances Marie Daniels, Angelica Lyne Daniels, and Baylee Ann Daniels, all of Turbotville; his maternal grandparents, Ralph, Jr. and Lois Owens of Turbotville, and numerous aunts and uncles.

Preceding him in death besides his father who died in 1991 was his maternal grandmother, Violet L. Owens and paternal grandparents, James and Jackie Daniels.

A Celebration of Life service will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 20 at Beaver Run Mennonite Church, 36 Derry Road, Milton, Pa. 17847.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. To share a memory or condolence with his family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com

