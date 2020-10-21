Williamsport -- Ralph M. Cole, Jr., 68, of Williamsport passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at home.

Born July, 20, 1952 in Williamsport, he was the son of the late Ralph M., Sr. and Joyce A. (Kinney) Cole.

Ralph was employed as a custodian at Penn College for over 20 years. He was a member of St. Paul- Cavalry United Methodist Church. Ralph enjoyed music and watching history movies. He had a unique way of doing things Ralph’s way with a great sense of humor, making any time a good time. Ralph was a very giving and loyal person, always there for anyone in need. He touched the lives of many, offering second chances and encouraging those who were trying to get back into the work force. He loved his family dearly and his greatest joy in life was being “Pap” to his grandchildren who meant the world to him.

Surviving are his four children, Lori Cupp (Chris) of Rauchtown, Michael Cole of Chesapeake Virginia, Ralph M. Cole, III (Michele) of Montoursville, and Leslie Cole (Dana Pfirman), of Rauchtown; several grandchildren; seven siblings, Ann Achberger (Curtis), Sharon Jenney, Cindy Cole, Rick Cole (Donna), Glen Cole (Cheryl), Keith Cole (Stacey), and Timothy Cole (Judy); several nieces, nephews, and most importantly a special figure in his life, JimJoeBob.

In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by a niece Samantha Cole and a nephew Scott Cole.

A memorial service to honor the life of Ralph will be held 11 a.m. Monday, October 26, at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St. Williamsport. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery. A visitation will be held on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at Sanders.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ralph’s name to Uptown Music Collective, 144 W. 3rd St. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be made on Ralph’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.