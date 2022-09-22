Lock Haven — Ralph L. Stringer, affectionately known as Dad, Granddad, Great Daddy, and Uncle Hon, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

Born January 1, 1931 in Abington, he was the son of the late W. Joseph and Adelaide Leitenberger Stringer.

Ralph was a 1948 graduate of Collegeville Trappe High School.

On November 24, 1973 in Wellsboro, he married his love, the former Marion T. Wilson, with whom he shared 26 years of marriage before her passing in 1999.

From 1931 until 1956, Ralph was a farmer in Erdenheim alongside his brother. He then served in management at various oil companies including Major Petroleum Oil Co., Central Counties Oil Co. Mudge Oil Co., and West Branch Petroleum Equipment Co. He then worked at Dotterer Equipment, Dunkle & Grieb Equipment and finally at Nittany Valley True Value Hardware until his retirement.

Ralph enjoyed hunting and riding the Gator around the farm and in the woods.

He loved and cherished his wife, Marion, as well as his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Surviving are two daughters, Joyce (William) Stringer of Bellefonte and Linda (Gary) Barwis of Lansdale; ten grandchildren: Craig (Kelly) Stringer, Brian (Kristi) Stringer, Karen (Jonathan) Judeich, Scott (Mackenzie) Stringer, Erica Dillon, Steven (Rachel) Barwis, Cheryl (Joe) Konopski, Jesse Barwis, Ryan Barwis and Melissa Barwis; his sister, Lois A. Stringer of Howard; and 19 great grandchildren with one expected to arrive on Christmas Eve.

Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, W. Joseph and Florence Stringer, Jr.

Per Ralph’s wishes, a private family visitation will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington. Private services will follow. Interment will be at St. Agnes Cemetery, Lock Haven.

Also going along with his wishes, it is requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to either American Cancer Society or Multiple Sclerosis Foundation of America through the funeral home.

Ralph’s family extends their sincerest thank you to the staff of Wynwood House, Centre Hall and Grane Hospice, for their kindness and wonderful care.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com

