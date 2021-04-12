Cogan Station -- Ralph L. Baskin, 86, of Cogan Station died peacefully Saturday, April 10, 2021.

Surviving is his loving wife Eileen F. (Horn) Baskin who he married November 2, 1957.

Born May 11, 1934, he was a son of James B., Sr. and Matilda A. Baskin.

Ralph enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing and cutting firewood.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter Lisa Kunzmann of Mansfield; a granddaughter, Emily Kelchner of Collegeville; a sister Gertrude “Honey” Paulhamus (Glenn) of Cogan Station; several nieces and nephews.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents and a brother James Baskin, Jr.

In keeping with his wishes no services will be held.

