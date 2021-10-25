Montgomery -- Ralph G. Ranck, 87, of Montgomery went to be with his Lord on Friday, October 22, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport, surrounded by his loving wife and family.

Born January 23, 1934 in Allenwood, he was a son of the late Charles and Winifred (Rishel) Ranck. On October 16, 1954 he married the former Barbara Klinefelter, who survives. Together they celebrated 67 years of marriage.

Ralph was a 1951 graduate of the former Watsontown High School. He worked as a lineman and electrician for many years, and was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), Local 1319.

Ralph was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Montgomery.

He enjoyed hunting and restoring Oliver tractors.

Surviving in addition to his wife are five children, Cindy Smith and her husband, Dan, of Montgomery, Kathy Bower and her husband, Dave, of Milton, Jim Ranck, of Oscoda, Mich., Ron Ranck and his wife, Kathy, of Montgomery, and Lisa High and her significant other, Randy Gottschall, of Muncy; 14 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild due in December.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by three brothers, Art, Forrest and Russell Ranck; four sisters, Thelma Bieber, Polly Staggert, Phyllis Bower and Virginia Ocker; and one daughter-in-law, Anita Ranck.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

The family suggests contributions in Ralph’s memory be made the First United Methodist Church, 41 W. Houston Ave., Montgomery, PA 17752.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

