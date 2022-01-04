Watsontown -- Ralph D. Trent, Jr., 70, of Watsontown passed away peacefully at home on Friday, December 31, 2021 with his family by his side after battling ALS. He is now at peace and in heaven with his friends.

Born November 15, 1951 in Muncy, he was the son of the late Ralph D. and Dorothy D. (Sones) Trent. On October 14, 1972 he married the former Jeannie M. Frederick and they have celebrated 49 years of marriage.

He was a 1969 graduate of Warrior Run High School and attended the former Williamsport Area Community College. He was employed by Central Builders, Sunbury for 36 years as a truck driver and later retired as Plant Manager.

He was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Watsontown; a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Watsontown where he served in several positions; and a member of the Sons of the American Legion District #17 where he served as vice-commander and chaplain.

Ralph enjoyed watching NASCAR racing, the History channel on TV, and was an avid Penn State Football fan. He loved spending time with friends and always had a big smile.

Surviving besides his wife, Jeannie Trent at home are a son and daughter: Kevin D. Trent of Turbotville and Stacie L. Gaul and her husband Shaun of Lewisburg; and three grandchildren: Christian, Jackson, and Vivian Gaul.

Preceding him in death besides his parents was a sister, Kimberly Jane Trent.

In keeping with his wishes, no services will be held. His family would like to thank the ALS Clinic at Geisinger, Hospice of Evangelical, Geisinger at Home Nurses, and VNA of Lewisburg for all their help and support.

In lieu of flowers, they suggest contributions to either the ALS Association, Greater Philadelphia Chapter, 321 Norristown Road, Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002 or to Hospice of Evangelical, One Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, PA 17837.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown.




