Lock Haven -- Ralph Burritt Lantz, 57, of Wyomissing, Pa., formerly of Lock Haven, died peacefully on October 19, 2020 at the Bob Fryer & Family Inpatient Center in Mount Joy, with his family by his side.

The oldest son of Judith and the late Louis J. Lantz of Lock Haven, Ralph was born on June 25, 1963 in Brooklyn, New York. His big city years were spent playing in the courtyard of their apartment complex with his twin brother, Robert, and the other local kids. School began with kindergarten and first grade at PS 20, and his family returned to Lock Haven in 1970.

Ralph graduated from Lock Haven High School in 1981, where he was on the football and track teams. He attended Alfred University for two years and competed on their track team before transferring to Penn State University, graduating in 1985 with a degree in Structural Design and Construction Engineering Technology.

After graduation, Ralph moved to the Reading area and began working as a Civil & Structural Engineer at STV Incorporated in Douglasville, where he built his 35-year career. Ralph was a licensed Professional Engineer and designed multiple highways, bridges, and other important infrastructure throughout Pennsylvania.

He was a doting father to his daughter, Mackenzie, coaching her T-ball team when she was in grade school, cheering her on through her sports and academic achievements in high school, and proudly watching her navigate college and young adulthood. He and Mackenzie shared several vacations to visit his sister in Alaska, and he enjoyed nothing more than gatherings and shared meals with his family and friends.

In his free time, Ralph was an avid golfer and a voracious reader. He was a lifelong Nittany Lions fan and loved tailgating at the PSU football games with his crowd of dear friends. His chicken wings and deviled eggs were legendary.

Ralph is survived by his daughter, Mackenzie, of West Chester; his mother, Judith, of Lock Haven; and his sisters Teresa Lantz of Fairbanks, Alaska, and Sarah Lantz Copeland of Kinnelon, New Jersey. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Robert E. Lantz, on August 25, 2018.

His extended family includes his uncle, Burritt L. Haag of Leeds, Massachusetts, and his family; his aunt, Theresa L. Stoy of Lock Haven, and her family; and many cousins and lifelong friends. Ralph was a loyal and generous friend and a loving son, brother, and father. We will always remember his handsome smile and trademark wit, both with him all of his days.

We will be forever grateful for the exceptional care Ralph received from The McGlinn Cancer Institute at Reading Hospital, the Hospice & Community Care visiting nurses, and The Bob Fryer & Family Inpatient Center.

Memorial gifts may be sent to the Reading Hospital Foundation/McGlinn Cancer Institute (Reading, Pa.), Hospice & Community Care (Mount Joy, PA), or the Ross Library (Lock Haven, Pa.).

Arrangements are being handled by the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services. LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven. A celebration of Ralph’s life will be held at a future date. Until we are able to gather together, we ask you to share a meal with your family and loved ones in Ralph’s honor.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook Page.