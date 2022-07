Williamsport — Ralph A. Nardi, Jr., 86, of Williamsport, adored husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend, passed away October 19, 2021 with his family at his side.

A Memorial Mass to honor the life of Ralph will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, July 23 at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. A reception will follow on Pennsylvania College of Technology campus. Please adhere to mask wearing and social distancing guidelines.

A full obituary can be found on his memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ralph Nardi, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.