obit candles 8 new size

Williamsport, Pa. — Ralph A. Cerrato, 81, of Williamsport, passed away Sunday, September 10, 2023 at home.

A full obituary for Ralph will appear at www.SandersMortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ralph Cerrato as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!