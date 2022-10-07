Lock Haven — Rachel E. Camp, 32, of Lock Haven passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at her home.

Born March 25, 1990 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of Bill and Carol (Springman) Camp.

Rachel worked at the IMA Group of Williamsport and attended Community Baptist Church of Montoursville. Rachel was a loud and boisterous person who was very outgoing and made friends easily. She loved her cat Bebita, her niece and nephews, bike riding, fishing, and playing with the kids. She was a 2008 graduate of Montoursville High School and a 2012 graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania where she earned her Bachelor's in Business Management.

Rachel is survived by her parents; a brother, Bill Camp, Jr., of Montoursville; three sisters, Michelle Camp, of Hughesville, Rebecca Scott, of Klein, Texas, Chrissy (Michael) Sheets, of Montoursville; paternal grandmother, Beverly (Markley) Camp, of Montoursville; a niece and two nephews, Kait Scott, Ryan Camp, and Declan Sheets; her significant other Kyle Temons and his children Cain and Penelope Temons; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Rachel was preceded in death by a brother, Carl Camp; maternal grandparents, Carl and Bessie (Rosencrans) Springman; and paternal grandfather, Sonny Camp.

Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, October 7, 2022 at Community Baptist Church, 1853 PA-87 Montoursville, with Rev. James Larkin officiating. Burial will follow at St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery of Muncy. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Missions Fund at Community Baptist Church, 1853 Rt. 87, Montoursville, PA 17754.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Rachel Camp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.