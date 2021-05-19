Hughesville -- Rachel A. Lasater, 83, of Hughesville passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at Muncy Place.

Born November 29, 1937 in Sayre, she was the daughter of the late Maurice H. and Frances K. (McCarty) Van Allen and raised by the late George M. and Bessie E. Jones, formerly of Warren Center.

Rachel was a graduate of Vestal Central High School, Class of 1954. She loved cats, playing Bingo, going to yard sales, and above all, spending time with her family and friends.

Rachel is survived by a daughter, Lana A. Chilson of Hughesville; two sons, Larry L. (Cheri) Chilson of Chemung, N.Y. and Gary F. (Linda) Chilson of League City, Texas; two brothers, Keith R. (Sharon) VanAllen of Waverly, N.Y. and Windsor (Linda) VanAllen of Cazyl Way, Fla.; 10 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Rachel was preceded in death by two daughters, Kathleen E. Hummel and Leesa Rae Harris; and a sister, Vasta A. Hoskins.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, 695 Cemetery Drive, Hughesville, with Pastor Doug W. Mellott officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

