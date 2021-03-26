Williamsport -- R. Joann Miller, 91, of Williamsport passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Rose View Center.

Surviving is her loving and devoted husband, Richard L. Miller, Jr., with whom she would have celebrated 71 years of marriage on May 14.

Born February 14, 1930 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late William H. and Marjorie J. (Newton) Corson.

Joann was a 1948 graduate of Williamsport High School and attended the nursing program at Temple University. She retired from the Williamsport Hospital after many years in the dietary department.

Joann volunteered at the book sales at the James V. Brown Library. She was an avid reader, crafter and gardener. She enjoyed swimming and walking at the YMCA and traveling to Myrtle Beach.

Surviving in addition to her husband is a daughter, Deborah A. Miller, of Williamsport, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Richard A. Miller, a brother, Paul Corson, and twin sisters, Margaret J. Randall and Martha C. Santschi.

In keeping with her wishes there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joann's name to the YMCA Williamsport Branch, 641 Walnut St. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

