Williamsport -- R. Gale Thomas, 93, of Williamsport passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Fay D. (Myers) Thomas on Aug. 13, 2020.

Born July 26, 1928 in Salladasburg, he was a son of the late Paxton and Martha (Cohick) Thomas.

Gale was a Jersey Shore High School graduate. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Korean War where he was the recipient of the combat infantry badge and served with the 24th Infantry Division. After his honorable discharge Gale retired from PennDOT after 30 years.

Gale was a 60 year member of the Jersey Shore and Mainesburg Rod and Gun Club, Haneyville. He enjoyed hunting, especially white tail deer in New York, and training beagles. Gale also enjoyed vegetable gardening and took great pride in his large garden and home grown vegetables.

Surviving are two sons, Robert M. Thomas, of Apalachin, N.Y. and Keith S. Thomas, of Jersey Shore; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Clair Thomas and two sisters Louise Plotts and Jeanette Hinaman.

A graveside service to honor the life of Gale will be held 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, in Jersey Shore Cemetery with full military honors accorded by the Jersey Shore Honor Guard. A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport.

