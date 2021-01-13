Williamsport -- Pipemma Oman, 78, of Williamsport passed away peacefully Sunday, January 10, 2021 surrounded by her family at home.

Surviving is her loving husband of 57 years, Larry Oman who she married on June 6, 1964.

Born March 24, 1942 in Nescopeck she was a daughter of the late Oscar and Rosie (Miller) Whitmire.

She graduated from Berwick High School in 1961 and was employed by Canteen Vending for 22 years and at Shop Vac of Williamsport, retiring in 2002. Pipemma was a member of Buchanan Baptist Church where she was active with the Ladies Aide. She was an organ donor recipient, and loved her family, her friends and her dogs dearly.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters, Terina Oman of Riverside and Tushanna Flynn (Michael) of Bethlehem; a granddaughter, Peyton Flynn; a brother Vanoye “Van” Whitmire (Sandy) of Danville; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Toby.

Due to current COVID-19 precautions, a funeral service to honor the life of Pipemma will be held privately at Sanders Mortuary. Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy. A public celebration of Pipemma’s life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Pipemma’s name may be made to Buchanan Baptist Church, 3240 Grimesville Rd. Williamsport, PA 17701 or Donate Life America, 701 East Byrd St. 16th Floor Richmond, VA 23219.

