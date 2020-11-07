Williamsport -- What’s new and exciting? Pietro R. Tedesco “Poppy,” 90, of Williamsport went home to heaven on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Pete married the absolute love of his life, Sally (Betron) Tedesco on October 14, 1950, and they just celebrated 70 years of marriage! Their love is one made for the storybooks and is a model for their entire family. Their love lives on in eternity.

Pete made his grand entrance to his world on June 29, 1930 to the late Giuseppe and Amelia (Turi) Tedesco. He was a wonderful brother to Tony Tedesco (Jody), of Montoursville, Joyce Francis (James), of Williamsport and the late Patrick Tedesco and Mary Ann Zangara.

He was a 1949 graduate of Williamsport High School and attended WACC. Pete excelled as a supervisor at Philips ECG from where he retired. He was a devout member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish. He was a Little League baseball coach, wrestling referee, an honorary member of the Green Beret, and loved golf and played on the Philips ECG golf league.

He loved writing stories for his grandchildren, drawing, and building horses in the sand at the beach. He was a wonderful gardener and loved taking care of his lawn despite breaking riding mowers often! He loved traveling, especially to Italy and loved his heritage. Most importantly, he loved his beautiful family with every ounce of his being.

Surviving in addition to his beautiful wife Sally and his siblings, are his children, Joseph Pietro Tedesco, of South Williamsport, Ricky G. Tedesco, and Susan Renee Tedesco, of Williamsport. He is blessed with 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Marian Tedesco; brother-in-law, Salvatore Zangara; numerous loved nieces, nephews, and a large extended family.

Pete was also preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Joy Meacham and a great-granddaughter, Remi Cowan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 10 at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 West Fourth St., Williamsport. In keeping with COVID-19 guidelines visitors please wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to an organization close to Pete’s heart, which was created in memory of his late great-granddaughter; Remi’s Purpose Inc., 1217 Lose Ave., Williamsport, PA 17701 or a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be made on Pete’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

One last word from Pete: “Keep your eyes open…. Why? So you can see where you’re going.”