Hughesville -- Phyllis S. Stevens, 86, of Hughesville passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Muncy Place of Muncy.

Phyllis was born July 10, 1934 in Lincoln, Nebraska and was the daughter of the late Ronald H. and Clarissa N. (Bucklin) Smith.

For over 20 years Phyllis worked for the Sprout Waldron company and later retired from the Hughesville Library.

Phyllis is survived by a daughter: Evelyn O'Brien of Gretna, Louisiana, a one son: Donald M. Stevens of Frederick, Maryland, two sisters: Muriel Keeler of Honesdale, Evelyn S. Caranchini of East Granby, a grandson; Eric O'Brien, a granddaughter; Stephanie Morgan and by 7 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Phyllis is predeceased by her husband William L. Stevens.

Funeral services will be held will be held at noon on Monday, December 14 at the Hughesville Friends Church 137 S. 3rd. St., Hughesville, with Rev. Dan Cale officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hughesville. Family and friends may call from 11 - noon on Monday at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.