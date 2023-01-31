Williamsport, Pa. — Phyllis S. “Pat” O’Dea, 94, of Williamsport died Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Williamsport Home.

Born January 25, 1929 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Patrick E. and Prudence Skelly.

Phyllis loved her family dearly and was an incredible wife, mother, and grandmother. Phyllis married the late Frank C. O’Dea, Jr. in April of 1958 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Williamsport and together raised two sons. They were married for 55 years until his passing in 2013. Phyllis graduated from Ralston High School, attended a year at Mansfield State College, and then Miss Wheaton’s Business School.

Since 1977 she has been a member of the Lycoming Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, serving many roles. Phyllis was a longtime volunteer at the Williamsport Hospital where many saw her smiling face at the front desk. She was a former member of the Women’s Club and was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church.

Phyllis was an avid fan of all sports and could talk in detail up to her last weeks. She was a true fan of the Nittany Lions. Phyllis was a compassionate listener and had many long-time dear friends over the years. She made many new friends and acquaintances during her tenure at the Williamsport Home and touched many lives with the residents and staff.

Phyllis is survived by two sons, John P. O’Dea of Harrisburg and David S. O’Dea (Stefani) of Abingdon, Maryland; two grandchildren, Sean and Selena; a sister-in-law, Maureen O’Dea and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Friday, February 3 at St. Ann Catholic Church, 1220 Northway Road, Williamsport with Rev. John Chmil officiating. The family will receive friends Friday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport.

Interment will be in Wildwood Cemetery beside her husband and parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church or the Williamsport Home, 1900 Ravine Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Phyllis’ memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

