South Williamsport, Pa. — Phyllis S. Harstead, 87, of South Williamsport passed peacefully at The Gatehouse surrounded by her loving family on June 15, 2023.

She was born in Williamsport on December 31, 1935, a daughter to the late George A. and Ruth Mildred (Bruner) Smith.

Phyllis began working at the Little League Headquarters for 10 years and retired from Sylvania Montoursville after 27 years. After retirement, she worked part time for CheckPoint, and part time for Dr. Manuel Marino until just recently. She loved traveling, bowling, and especially working in her garden.

Her husband of 40 years, Clifford Albert Harstead, preceded her in death on February 21, 1995.

She is survived by their children, Dawn Roland of Danville, Lisa Wagner, and Doug Harstead; grandchildren Mandie Roland, Danielle Stout, Krissy DeVito, and Gabbi Harstead; as well as great-grandchildren Holly and Jakob Stout.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister Shirley Latcher; as well as grandchildren Bradley Roland and John Noviello.

The family will receive friends and family two hours prior to services, from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

A funeral service will be held at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. Third St., Williamsport PA 17701 on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 8 p.m. Burial will follow at Green Lawn Memorial Park at the convenience of the family.

