Muncy -- Phyllis Marie Haupt, 79, of Muncy went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, December 4, 2020.

Phyllis was born March 22, 1941 in Montgomery to the late George Norman and the late Jennie Pearl (Hamilton) Hawk.

Phyllis was a strong independent woman who loved her family. She loved taking trips and spending time with her friends and family.

Phyllis was preceded in death by four brothers; Kenneth E. Hawk, infant; Carl (Chuck) Hawk of Millville, George (Corky) I. Hawk, Sr. of Muncy and Norman (Bud) C. Hawk of Williamsport.

Surviving Phyllis are two sisters, Thelma L. George of Muncy, Betty Jane Kilburn of Hughesville, 16 nieces and nephews; and a good lifelong friend Roxie Sharrow.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.