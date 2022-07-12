Muncy — Phyllis L. Kahler-Snyder went to be with the Lord on July 9, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. She fought to the very end.

Phyllis was born on May 19, 1954 in Muncy, Pa. to Patricia M. (Divel) Kahler and Charles A. Kahler. She was a 1972 graduate of the Muncy High School. Over the years she worked various jobs in the service industry. Most recently Phyllis could be found at the front counter of the Loyalsock Dunkin' Donuts for the last 15 years, always with a smile on her face. She was a member of the Montoursville Lioness Club for over 20 years and was on the Journey for Sight Walk Committee for nearly 10 years. She was a proud member of the Lycoming Valley Baptist Church.

Surviving is her mother, Patricia of Muncy; her brother, Dale (Debbie) Kahler of Muncy; her children, Lenny Newton of Montoursville, JoAnn Kinney of Montoursville, Samuel Gottschall of Williamsport, and Mary Gottschall of Williamsport; and her grandchildren, Delrae, Ezra, Gabe, and Eleanor, all of Montoursville.

Phyllis is predeceased by her father, Charles; and her brother, Dan Kahler.

A private graveside service for the family will be held at the Kahler family gravesite. A celebration of life service is planned for July 23, 2022 at noon at Lycoming Valley Baptist Church, 4980 Lycoming Mall Drive, Montoursville, PA 17754.

In lieu of flowers, Phyllis asked that you help someone else who has cancer as they face their own battle.

Arrangements are being handled by Spitler Funeral Home, Montoursville.

