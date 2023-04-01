Williamsport, Pa. — Phyllis L. Hutchinson, 95, of Williamsport died Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Rose View Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack J. Hutchinson.

Born March 23, 1928 in South Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Leon H. and Viola N. (Fessler) Webster.

Phyllis was a graduate of Williamsport High School. She retired in 1990 from Northern Central Bank as an auditor in the trust department after 35 years of employment. Phyllis was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church and enjoyed cooking.

Surviving are her siblings, Kent F. Webster of Cogan Station and Donna D. Snyder (Dennis) of York; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James L. Webster.

A graveside service to honor the life of Phyllis will be held at the convenience of the family in Wildwood Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

