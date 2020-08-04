Jersey Shore -- Phyllis L. Hensler, 94, of Jersey Shore passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at Manor Care in Jersey Shore.

Born October 25, 1925 in Jersey Shore, she was the daughter to the late Eugene Bay and the former Thelma Hawkins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold E. Hensler on January 17, 2011. They were united in marriage on July 28, 1946. Her brothers, Jasper Bay and Howard Bay, also preceded her in death.

Phyllis was a graduate of the Lock Haven Hospital School of Nursing, where she received the Nightingale Spirit Award. For many years she worked as a Registered Nurse in the Jersey Shore Hospital Operating Room.

She is survived by two sons, Ernest A. "Sam" (Kari) Hensler of Jersey Shore and Scott E. Hensler of Nevada; a daughter, Cynthia M. (Jim) Boren of Tempe, Arizona; two sisters, Donna Koury of Holidaysburg and Nancy Watts of Sunbury; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and a half sister, Carol (Robert) Baird of Jersey Shore.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020 at the State Road Cemetery, 6738 Daughertys Run Road, Cogan Station. Pastor Susan Champion will officiate.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband in the State Road Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

