Montoursville -- Phyllis Joanne Culver, 88, formerly of Montoursville passed away Monday, March 21, 2022 at Heritage Springs Memory Care in Lewisburg.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mahlon J. Culver.

Born May 24, 1933 in Coudersport, she was a daughter of the late, Howard and Pearl (Frigle) Cochran.

Phyllis worked at Nancy Pants and retired from Wundies in 1995.

She was a member of Lycoming Presbyterian Church. Phyllis enjoyed working in her flower beds and playing cards.

Surviving are three daughters, Debra R. Quigel (Keith) of Williamsport, Jean M. Budman (Allen) of Montgomery, and Linda K. Demmien (Robert) of Cogan Station; Five grandchildren, Nathan and Jordan Demmien, Logan Budman, Cody and Lucas Quigel; nine great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Mackayla, Torrin, Kian, Maddyn, Remington, Madison, Aubrey, Rayna; a brother Charles Vergason (Marilyn) of Loyalsock Twp.; and a special nephew and nieces, Trevor, Kara and Laurel.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death two sisters, Mary Vergason and Shirley Priscilla and three brothers, William Cochran and John Bloomer and Clayton Cochran

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Phyllis Culver as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



