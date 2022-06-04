Turbotville — Phyllis J. Milheim, 83, of rural Turbotville passed away on May 30, 2022 at her home.

Born August 1, 1938 in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Josephine (Harmon) Metzger. On April 9, 1966, she married Alvin Milheim Jr. and together they celebrated 53 years of marriage until his passing on August 11, 2019.

She is survived by her three children: Alvin Milheim and his wife Mary, of Muncy, Brenda Werner and her husband Steve, of Goldsboro, N.C., and Amy Stavely and her husband Milo of Camp Hill; six grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren; three brothers: Harold Metzger, of Selinsgrove, Donald Metzger, of Philadelphia, and George Metzger, of Montgomery; and two sisters: Doris Snyder, of Florida, and Charlotte Sones, of Muncy Valley.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Carl Metzger.

Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Phyllis Milheim as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

