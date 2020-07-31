State College -- Phyllis G. Little passed away peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the age of 95.

She was born July 4, 1925 in Canton, a daughter of the late W. Forrest and Elsie E. (Manley) Shadduck.

She was raised in Muncy and graduated from Muncy High school in 1943 as valedictorian. She and her husband, James W. Little, were married February 21, 1946 after his return from WWII. Before becoming a full-time mom, she worked as a bank teller and a bookkeeper. Phyllis became an Air Force wife, living in South Dakota, Puerto Rico, North Carolina, and Massachusetts, before returning home to Muncy in 1967. She and Jim raised three sons, two of whom graduated from Muncy and one from Montoursville. When Jim passed in 2013, Phyllis moved to an apartment in State College where she lived the remainder of her life.

She enjoyed music and playing the piano; traveling, particularly to England and Scotland; and was an avid reader and talented crocheter. Phyllis also enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, watching the news, and eating ice cream. Those who knew Phyllis would describe her as a gentle, gracious woman. Those who knew her well would also say she was strong and independent, a quiet force when times called for it.

Phyllis is survived by her sons and their families: Eric J. Little and Phyllis (Krauss) of Shippensburg, Kevin L. Little and Margaret (Bubb) of Salladasburg, and Keith R. Little and Melissa (Vavrek) of Roaring Spring; seven grandchildren, Christopher, Matthew, Katherine, Rachel, Benjamin, Miranda, and Sarah; and one great-grandchild, Alice Fae.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two brothers, Lionel E. Shadduck and Richard T. Shadduck.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held in the Muncy Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, take your family for ice cream to celebrate the life of Phyllis Little. Love and ice cream would have made her smile.

