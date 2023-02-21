Turbotville, Pa. — Phyllis F. Chaapel, 92, of Turbotville passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Heritage Springs Memory Care, Lewisburg.

Born May 19, 1930 in Lewisburg, she was the daughter of the late Ernest M., Sr., and Edith (Smith) Flick. On April 14, 1949 she married Robert V. Chaapel, Sr. and together they celebrated 73 years of marriage, until his passing on December 3, 2022.

Phyllis worked for a short time at Bechtel’s Restaurant in Lewisburg prior to starting her family. After the birth of her children, she dedicated herself to raising them and being a farmer’s wife. After her children grew up, she worked briefly as a library aide at Warrior Run Middle School and later worked at Bon-Ton.

She was a long-time member of the Order of the Eastern Star, the Turbotville Civic Club and Limestone Township Homemakers’ organization. She was a current member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Turbotville.

She is survived by her two children: Robert V. Chaapel Jr. and his wife Carol, of Turbotville, and Debra Wolfe and her husband Richard, of Watsontown; grandchildren: Kelly Way (husband, Adam) of Turbotville; Robert V.E. Chaapel, (wife, Angela) of rural Milton; Matthew Train (wife, Molly), of Macdonald, Pa.; Adam Tarin (wife, Lucille) of Lewisburg; Joshua Tarin (companion, Jen Heyman) of Watsonotwn; Alexa Bolt (husband, Christopher) of Mosely, Virginia; and Amy (Dan) Machesic, of Lewisburg; 13 great-grandchildren: Kylie Buck, Morgan and Adalyn Way; Jayden and Ava Chapel; Lyla, Great, and Maya Train; Cameron Tarin; Tucker Bolt; Maxwell and Lumen Machesic; and Elise Garrbrick; two nieces: JoAnn Welch and Jennifer Rathmell; and three nephews: Thomas, Michael, and Jeffrey Flick.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Edith Ann Moser, and one brother, Ernest M. Flick Jr.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, February 24 at Zion Lutheran Church, 39 Paradise Street, Turbotville, where a funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. with her pastor, Rev. Erwin C. Roux, officiating. Burial will follow in Presbyterian Cemetery, McEwensville.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in her memory be made to her church, Zion Lutheran Church, 39 Paradise Street, Turbotville, 17772 or to the Chief Carl Reed Memorial Christmas Fund, c/o Watsontown Police Department, P.O. Box 14, 318 Main St., Watsontown 17777.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.