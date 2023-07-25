Williamsport, Pa. — Phyllis B. Witmer, 90, of Williamsport went to be with her Lord on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at her home. Surviving is her loving and devoted husband, William A. "Bill" Witmer, with whom she would have celebrated 70 years of marriage in September.

Born April 4, 1933 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Russell and Martha (Bastian) Brownlee.

Phyllis was a graduate of Williamsport High School. She previously worked as a secretary at Greevy, Knittle, and Mitchell Law Firm. However, it was her role as a homemaker that she cherished most. Her family fondly remembers her as the best mom in the world, always there with a comforting word, a warm hug, or a delicious home-cooked meal.

Phyllis was a faithful woman who loved the Lord, her family, church, and community. Phyllis had a servant heart for Christ and was an active member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, where she often shared her love for singing. Phyllis was one of The Brownlee Sisters, who sang locally and with the Tommy Dorsey orchestra. She enjoyed sewing, reading, and traveling. She was also blessed with a green thumb, and her house was always adorned with beautiful indoor plants.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, William W. Witmer (Patty), of Tampa, Fla.; three daughters, Crystal L. Eiswerth (Steve), of Williamsport, Karen J. Terry (Marc), of Lewisburg, and Kimberly J. Mayo (Michael), of Seagrove, N.C.; a proud grandmother to 16 grandchildren, Andrea, Paul, Meghan, Aaron, Faith, Jennifer, Joshua, Chad, Andrew, Anthony, Amanda, Abrahm, Amelia, Alyson, Matthew, and Isaiah; and 24 great-grandchildren, each of whom held a special place in her heart. She is also survived by a sister, Frances Santalucia, of Williamsport; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Scott A. Witmer; two brothers, Russell Brownlee, Jr. and Robert Brownlee; and two sisters, Doris L. Sweeley and Delores Fisher.

A funeral service to honor the life of Phyllis will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 28, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 911 W 3rd St., Williamsport, with Pastor Tom Henderson officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church.

Burial will be held privately in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

Memorial contributions may be made in Phyllis’s name to the American Parkinson Disease Association, P.O. Box 61420, Staten Island, NY 10306.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made on Phyllis’ obituary page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Phyllis Witmer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.