Williamsport -- Phyllis A. (Curchoe) Sykes, 87, of Williamsport passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at her home.

She was married to Robert A. “Bob” Sykes, who survives. They celebrated over 65 years of marriage.

Phyllis was born in Williamsport on July 12, 1933 and was the daughter of the late Ernest F. and Anna (Petinko) Curchoe. She graduated from Williamsport High School in 1950. She was a dedicated homemaker, mother, and aunt who took pride in raising her family. She will fondly be remembered for her love, kindness and devotion to her children as well as her nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband Robert, she is survived by two sons; Robert A. Sykes, Jr. and Don W. Sykes, both of Williamsport, one daughter; Cindy L. Benchino (Vincent) of Williamsport, three grandchildren; Vincent Benchino (Jennifer) of Greenwood, Indiana, Robert Sykes, III (Kristen) of Bethel, and Jami Radcliff (Kurt) of Fishers, Indiana, six great-grandchildren; Vincente, Liliana, Landon, Liam, Adalyn & Aria, several nieces, nephews and cousins all of whom loved her dearly. We will miss seeing her "fly" by our home like a speeding bullet and her almost 2 wheel turns in her SUV. She was tiny, but mighty person and her memory will live on in all who were privileged to call her wife, mom, aunt and cousin.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family and burial will be held in Wildwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are being handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 West 4th St., Williamsport.

