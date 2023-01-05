Cogan Station, Pa. — Phoebe Lysia Jackson, 89, of Cogan Station passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Lee Jackson, Sr., on Nov. 7, 2011.

Born Oct. 1, 1933 in Boston, Mass., she was the youngest daughter of the late Harold Y. and Rachel N. (Sawyer) Smith.

Phoebe was a graduate of Danvers High School, Mass. and was a former member of Kensington Congregational Church, N.H. She found joy in baking, cooking, and was a finalist in the 1996 Pillsbury bake off. Phoebe was a talented knitter and sold her items under the name of Phoebe Mariah Sassy Knits. Most of all, Phoebe was a loving and devoted housewife, homemaker, mother, grandmother, and sister.

Phoebe lived in many places, growing up in New England, living in Texas with family, meeting her husband in Florida, raising her family in Harleysville, Pa., and retiring on the Chesapeake Bay in Machipongo, Va. She returned to Pennsylvania to live with her daughter in her final years. She will always be remembered for her sense of humor, funny stories, and willingness to help others.

Surviving are her two sons, Thomas L. Jackson Jr., of McKinney, Texas and David H. Jackson (Sandra), of Manlius, N.Y.; her daughter Patricia L. "Patti" Jackson-Gehris (Dennis), of Cogan Station; and five grandchildren, Blake J. Jackson, Curtis L. Jackson (Gabbrielle), Adam F. Jackson, Jackson H. Gehris, and Lysia J. Gehris.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara H. Powers and Nathalie S. Potts.

A celebration of her life will be held later this year in Kensington, N.H.

Memorial contributions may be made in Phoebe’s name to the Historical Society of Kensington N.H., 126 Amesbury Rd., Kensington, NH 03833.

